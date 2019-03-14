Soccer-Lyon shares hit after Champions League exit

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Olympique Lyonnais fell on Thursday after the French soccer team was eliminated from Europe’s lucrative Champions League after a heavy defeat by Barcelona.

Lyon’s shares were down 2.6 percent at 2.95 euros in early session trading on the Paris stock market.

Lionel Messi led the way with two goals and two assists as Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals by thrashing Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on Wednesday.

Lyon listed its shares reut.rs/2Nf8pxO on the Paris stock market back in 2007. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Keith Weir)