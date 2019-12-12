Sky loses German Champions Leagues rights to DAZN, Amazon - Bild

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Digital sports provider DAZN Group has won the German rights to broadcast European soccer Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season, the Bild daily reported on Thursday, along with Amazon.com, a blow to Comcast’s Sky.

Amazon confirmed earlier in the week that it had secured the rights to Tuesday evening matches.

Bild reported that DAZN has won the rights to all other matches. It quoted Sky Deutschland Chief Executive Carsten Schmidt as saying the broadcaster had fought hard for the rights but had not be prepared to pay the high price to win them. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Tassilo Hummel)