2 months ago
June 14, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

Sky Italia's winning bid for Champions League TV rights at 270-290 mln euros per season - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - The Italian unit of Sky bid between 270 million and 290 million euros per season for the 2018-2021 broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League matches in Italy, trumping a rival offer by Mediaset, a source close to the matter said.

Mediaset, which won the previous auction, presented a bid in excess of the 227 million euros per season it had offered the last time around, the source said on Wednesday without giving a precise figure.

Sky Italia declined to comment. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Emilio Parodi)

