Soccer-Lyon focused on Juve game, not on coronavirus, says coach

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais are fully focused on their Champions League games against Juventus and refuse to be concerned by the coronavirus outbreak hitting Italy, their coach Rudi Garcia told a news conference.

Lyon said earlier that Wednesday’s last-16 first leg would go ahead as planned following the “French authorities decision to keep (the game) in its initial configuration”.

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, Europe’s largest so far, rose to seven on Monday as the country shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are focused on the pitch and nothing else,” Garcia said.

“We let our officials deal with sanitary problems related to the coronavirus.”

The disease has spread in Italy from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, with new cases reported in central Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

The total number of cases in the country has risen to more than 280 and several sporting events have been cancelled and Serie A matches have been ordered to be played behind closed doors.

The return leg between Lyon and Juventus is scheduled to be played on March 17 in Turin in the region of Piedmont, neighbouring Lombardy and Liguria. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)