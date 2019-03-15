Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2019 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-Man Utd draw Barcelona in Champions League quarter-finals

1 Min Read

NYON, Switzerland, March 15 (Reuters) - Barcelona will meet Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw on Friday while Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League clash.

Juventus, who ousted Atletico Madrid with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Tuesday, were drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, who are back in the last eight after a 16-year absence.

Liverpool, the fourth English representative, will face Porto in a repeat of last year’s last 16 tie which they won 5-0 on aggregate.

United, initially drawn away, will play at home in the first leg to avoid a clash with Manchester City, who host Spurs in their second leg. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

