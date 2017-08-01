Soccer-Arsenal owner Kroenke under fire for hunting channel

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - More than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke to sell his shares in the club after the American launched a TV service in Britain that will show hunting and shooting.

The online channel, My Outdoor TV, is run by Outdoor Sportsman Group which is part of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

It has been available in the U.S. since 2016 but was launched in Britain at the weekend and says that it shows "thousands of hunting, fishing and shooting episodes".

Kroenke, who is the majority shareholder of Arsenal, has been criticised for his involvement in My Outdoor TV by fans and animal rights groups, despite the channel saying its content will be ethical and legal.

An online petition at change.org called for him to sell his 67 percent stake in the Premier League club.

"Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has launched a sickening blood sport channel in the United Kingdom which not only advocates the hunting of defenceless animals, but encourages it," the petition, which was launched on Monday, said.

"We believe that, not only is this not compatible with being the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club, but it is also not compatible with the Premier League or any of its sponsors."

A spokesperson for the channel said on the Independent website: "MOTV will present ethical, fair chase hunting and as long as it's legal it will be on there."

A spokesperson for Arsenal said: "Arsenal Football Club is not directly connected to this TV programme in any way." (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Toby Davis)