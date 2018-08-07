FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-U.S. billionaire Kroenke seeks to buy all of Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stan Kroenke, the majority owner of Arsenal, has made an offer to buy all of the English Premier League club in a deal that values it at around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.33 billion), after he secured the backing of minority owner Alisher Usmanov.

The American billionaire, who already owns 67 percent of the club, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he thought the club would benefit from being taken private. ($1 = 0.7719 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

