a month ago
July 6, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a month ago

Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.

Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.

The French soccer club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir)

