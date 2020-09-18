Jahanbakhsh determined to prove himself at Brighton

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 17, 2020 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh in action with Portsmouth's Ryan Williams Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he is determined to prove himself at the Premier League club after struggling for form and fitness since joining in 2018.

Brighton signed Jahanbakhsh from AZ Alkmaar for a reported 17 million pounds ($22.04 million), a club record fee at the time, but the 27-year-old has played in just 38 games in all competitions, scoring three goals.

The Iran international scored and provided an assist in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over Portsmouth in the second round of the League Cup.

“Day in and day out I work my socks off to get my chances. This is a new season, a new opportunity,” Jahanbakhsh, who has struggled with a hamstring problem, told reporters.

“I have a lot to give. I would like to play every game. I’m looking forward to having a good season with the club.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter said Jahanbakhsh could have a bigger role to play in the campaign.

“He’s pushing. Another really good performance ... He influenced the game, played with enthusiasm and quality,” Potter said.

Brighton travel to Newcastle United in the league on Sunday.