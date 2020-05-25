Soccer-Burnley keeper Hart eyes move abroad for first-team action

May 25 (Reuters) - Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has said he may have to leave England to become a first team regular again.

Hart, who has 75 England caps and played a key role in two Manchester City title-winning campaigns, fell down the pecking order at Burnley and has not played a league game since a 5-1 defeat by Everton in December 2018.

The 33-year-old said he wanted to play at the highest level he could, even if that meant moving to Serie A, La Liga or the Bundesliga.

"In England, I don't feel I'm going to be able to do that," Hart told the Guardian here "Maybe if I hadn't achieved what I've done in this league I might not be so ready to step away.

“All I want to do is be a big part of something. I understand I’m not going to be part of Real Madrid. I don’t think I’ve lost the ability, but I know how football works.

“The Premier League has been great for me but I’m more than willing to spread my wings.”

However Hart, who spent a season on loan at Italian side Torino, has not given up hope of landing a “big chance” at home as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

“I’d love to have another big chance in England, but it could be difficult,” he added. “I like to think I’m a good catch, I’m on a free contract, I’ve got experience and real hunger.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )