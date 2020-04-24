Financials
April 24, 2020 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-Hoffman appointed Premier League chair

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Investment banker Gary Hoffman was appointed chairman of the Premier League on Friday, working with chief executive Richard Masters.

The Premier League said in a statement the 59-year-old would take up the role from June 1 after shareholders voted unanimously in favour.

Hoffman, chairman of the Coventry Building Society and Monzo Bank, earlier served notice of his intention to resign as non-executive chair of Hastings Group Holdings before taking up the new role.

The former chairman of the Football Foundation, who began his career at Barclays and was a chairman of Visa Europe, succeeds acting chair Claudia Arney. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

