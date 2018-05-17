Soccer-Man United edge champions Man City in Premier League payments

May 17 (Reuters) - English champions Manchester City’s record-breaking campaign earned them 149.4 million pounds ($201.7 million) from the Premier League but they were just beaten by rivals Manchester United in the earnings table.

United, who finished second in the league, received 149.7 million pounds as they had two more games televised than City during the campaign.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal were the only other clubs to earn more than 140 million pounds.

West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated to the Championship (second-tier) after finishing last, received 94.7 million pounds.

The 2017-18 campaign was the second under a 5.1 billion pound domestic TV rights deal signed in 2015, with 20 clubs splitting a total of 2.4 billion pounds in central payments.

The payments include broadcast and commercial income plus prize money. Commercial income, overseas broadcast income, and a percentage of domestic broadcast income is shared equally between the league’s 20 clubs.

The rest is divided according to each club’s league position and the number of televised games they feature in each season.

Premier League payments to clubs at the end of 2017-18 season (in pounds, clubs listed by league position):

Manchester City - 149,438,654

Manchester United - 149,767,145

Tottenham Hotspur - 144,446,238

Liverpool - 145,904,609

Chelsea - 141,713,582

Arsenal - 142,042,073

Burnley - 119,772,976

Everton - 128,010,622

Leicester City - 118,170,198

Newcastle United - 123,018,207

Crystal Palace - 114,307,662

Bournemouth - 111,246,515

West Ham United - 116,094,523

Watford - 106,254,100

Brighton and Hove Albion - 107,712,470

Huddersfield Town - 102,391,564

Southampton - 107,239,572

Swansea City - 98,529,028

Stoke City - 98,857,518

West Bromwich Albion - 94,666,492