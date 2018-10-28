Thailand's King Power says no comment yet on helicopter crash

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Officials at Thailand’s King Power said on Sunday they could make no comment after a helicopter belonging to chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Leicester City football club, crashed in flames following a Premier League match.

Two King Power officials contacted by Reuters said they could neither confirm nor deny whether Vichai was on board the helicopter, which British media reported to have crashed late on Saturday outside Leicester City’s stadium.

“We cannot say anything and no statement can be given yet,” one of the King Power officials said. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Michael Perry)