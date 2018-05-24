FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-Liverpool renew Standard Chartered sponsorship deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Liverpool have extended their sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered Bank for four more years until the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The bank, who signed up as Liverpool’s main sponsor in July 2010, have had their logo on the team shirt for eight seasons in the Merseyside club’s second-longest sponsorship deal.

Liverpool did not disclose financial terms of the agreement but said in a statement that the deal would help support their ambitions on the pitch and compete with the best in the world.

Juergen Klopp’s side will be seeking a sixth European Cup title when they take on holders Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O’Brien)

