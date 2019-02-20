Soccer-City Football Group add China's Sichuan Jiuniu FC to growing stable

Feb 20 (Reuters) - City Football Group (CFG) added a seventh soccer club to its growing stable on Wednesday with the announcement that it, along with UBTECH and China Sports Capital, has jointly purchased China League Two side Sichuan Jiuniu FC.

In addition to Manchester City, CFG owns MLS franchise New York City, Australia’s Melbourne City, Uruguay’s Club Atletico Torque, a joint majority stake in Spanish club Girona and a minority stake in Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of City Football Group. China is an extremely important football market, which we have been focused on for some time,” Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of CFG, said in a statement.

“We believe strongly in the future of football in China. We are making a long-term, sustainable commitment to grow and develop Sichuan Jiuniu FC and to nurture Chinese footballing talent. These objectives are equally important.

“Our immediate focus will be strengthening our football performance, using all of our experience and know-how, forging a strong relationship with our fans and building a strong presence in the community. We cannot wait to get started.”

Sichuan Jiuniu FC, who are based in Chengdu and play their home games at the 27,000 capacity Chengdu Longquanyi Football Stadium, kick off the new season next month. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)