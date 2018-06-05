FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign Brazilian Fred

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Brazil midfielder Fred from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

British media reported that United will pay Shaktar about 52 million pounds ($70 million) for the 25-year-old, who is in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred)," United said in a statement on their website here

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Fred joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

