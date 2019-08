MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Leicester City’s England centre back Harry Maguire on a six-year contract, the Manchester club announced on Monday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City. Harry signs on a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement on their website here (Writing by Ken Ferris; ; editing by John Stonestreet)