LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in Manchester United climbed in early deals after manager Jose Mourinho left the Premier League football club, an indication investors welcomed the move after a dismal start to the season.

The stock rose 1.4 percent by 1030 GMT after extending gains following the news. Manchester United’s primary listing in the United States had not yet started trading. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Josephine Mason)