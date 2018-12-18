Company News
December 18, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Manchester United shares rally as Mourinho gets red card

Helen Reid

1 Min Read

(Updates with U.S. shares)

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United shares climbed after the Premier League soccer club sacked manager Jose Mourinho, an indication investors welcomed the move after a dismal start to the season.

Manchester United’s New York-listed shares were up 4.2 percent by 1500 GMT, their first gain in a week, and had traded 20 percent of their average daily volume in just 45 minutes.

Mourinho’s relationship with Manchester United reached the point of irretrievable breakdown a long time ago but the club finally served the divorce papers on Tuesday following one humiliation too many.

The stock’s Frankfurt listing - which is secondary, and less widely traded - had climbed 1.4 percent earlier in low volumes after extending gains following the news. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.