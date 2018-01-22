Soccer-United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way, the Premier League clubs said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Sanchez, who was out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, has joined United after their local rivals Manchester City had pulled out of the running.

Sanchez said: “I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world.”