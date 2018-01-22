FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way, the Premier League clubs said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Sanchez, who was out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, has joined United after their local rivals Manchester City had pulled out of the running.

Sanchez said: “I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world.”

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.