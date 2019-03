LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement here on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Norwegian has guided United to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions as caretaker boss since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)