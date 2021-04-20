Man Utd executive vice chairman Woodward to leave role at end of 2021

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 13, 2020 Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the stands, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

(Reuters) - Manchester United’s Ed Woodward will leave his role as executive vice-chairman at end of the year, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Woodward was one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project which has come in for criticism after it was announced on Sunday.

“Manchester United has today announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down from his role at the end of 2021,” the club said in a statement.