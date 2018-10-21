FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-Brighton's Murray "much better" after hospital visit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray thanked hospital staff and said he was “much better” on Sunday after a sickening clash of heads in the Premier League match at Newcastle United that left him unconscious.

“He was out cold and we were worried he might have swallowed his tongue but he came round very quickly,” said a club spokesman.

“Feeling much better this morning after yesterday’s events,” Murray tweeted.

Players are allowed to return six days after head injuries if treatment and scans prove satisfactory, which would make the 35-year-old eligible to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as he chases his 100th goal for the club. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)

