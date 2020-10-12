Protect the whole soccer family, PM Johnson's spokesman tells top clubs

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - England’s top soccer clubs need to come up with a package of support for the whole sport, Prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, adding that a current proposal does not have widespread support.

“We would strongly urge the Premier League and the EFL (English Football League) to continue to work constructively to come up with a deal to provide the comprehensive package of support for the whole football family,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, the minister who oversees sport in Britain said he feared a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to restructure the English Premier League was a “power grab” that could prompt a deeper look at the governance of the sport.

Asked about that plan, PM Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s clear that this proposal does not command support throughout the Premier League, and it is exactly this type of backroom dealing that undermines trust in football governance.” (Reporting by Elizabeth piper, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)