June 7, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 41 minutes

Amazon.com gets share of Premier League soccer rights for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com has won rights to show English Premier League soccer matches for the first time, granting members of its Prime Video service access to 20 matches per season.

It secured one of two remaining domestic packages available for three years from the 2019/20 season, the Premier League said, with pay-TV group BT picking up the other.

The current rights holders, Sky and, won most of the rights in the earlier stages of the auction in February. (Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Keith Weir )

