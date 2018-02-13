FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Sky pays 3.6 billion pounds to win bulk of new Premier League rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s Sky has agreed to pay 3.58 billion pounds for a three-year deal to show 128 English Premier League matches a season from 2019/20, less than it paid for its current broadcast deal.

Rival BT said it had agreed to pay 885 million pounds($1.23 billion) to show 32 games a season for three years, after five of seven packages were auctioned on Tuesday.

In total, the companies will pay 4.46 billion pounds to secure the rights for 160 games a season for three years.

The auction of two further packages of 20 games each a season had not finished, with interest from multiple bidders, the Premier League said on Tuesday

The amount raised so far, however, is below the 5.14 billion pounds raised in 2015 for three-year packages to show 168 games a season.

$1 = 0.7208 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout. Editing by Jane Merriman

