UK PM acted on plea from Saudi Crown Prince over axed deal to buy football club: Daily Mail

(Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted on a personal plea from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the axed 300 million pounds ($413.34 million) deal to buy football club Newcastle United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported bit.ly/3wTvtIN late on Wednesday.
The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last year after the group declined to take up the Premier League’s offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club.
($1 = 0.7258 pounds)
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
