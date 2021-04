UK PM acted on plea from Saudi Crown Prince over axed deal to buy football club: Daily Mail

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, April 14, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

(Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted on a personal plea from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the axed 300 million pounds ($413.34 million) deal to buy football club Newcastle United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported bit.ly/3wTvtIN late on Wednesday.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last year after the group declined to take up the Premier League’s offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club.

($1 = 0.7258 pounds)