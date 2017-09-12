FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Sky agrees 5-year deal with English Football League
September 12, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in a month

Soccer-Sky agrees 5-year deal with English Football League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pay-TV group Sky and the English Football League (EFL) have agreed a 600 million pound ($796 million) five-year domestic broadcasting deal, they said on Tuesday.

The deal, which the EFL said represented a 36 percent increase on the current value of the rights, runs to 2024 and allows the broadcaster to stream all midweek Championship (second tier) matches.

Sky said in a statement that the deal strengthened its position as “the home of football” and would offer subscribers more matches and more ways to watch.

The broadcaster will show exclusively up to 183 live matches a year from the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao (League) Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

The EFL said the new agreement would also allow clubs to stream midweek league games via their websites if not broadcast live on Sky Sports.

$1 = 0.7531 pounds Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
