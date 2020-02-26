Healthcare
Soccer-Tottenham's Alli charged over coronavirus prank

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after mocking the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli posted a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance.

He later apologised for the prank.

Alli, 23, has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) as the post was deemed ‘insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute’.

He has until March 5 to submit his response. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

