June 4 (Reuters) - Manchester United said on Friday it would create a fan advisory board and fan share ownership scheme as the soccer club steps up engagement with its fans.

The club said its Executive Co-Chairman Joel Glazer met with the club’s fan forum on Friday to begin discussions. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)