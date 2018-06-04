FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-West Ham manager Pellegrini mugged by armed robbers in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini and his wife were mugged by armed robbers in Chile on Saturday, according to local media reports.

Pellegrini, who is from Chile, and his wife were with two friends near a restaurant in the Santiago suburb of Vitacura when the armed gang targeted them. The robbers stole a handbag belonging to Pellegrini’s wife Carola Pucci before they fired at police as they escaped in a stolen car.

Former Manchester City manager Pellegrini, 64, was unharmed in the incident and thanked Chilean police for their quick response in a tweet in Spanish.

“Congratulations @Carabdechile for their quick and courageous reaction. I appreciate the support of the people. Hopefully more facilities will be granted to Carabineros to solve the crime as soon as possible,” Pellegrini tweeted. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

