LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Barclays will become the first title sponsor of English soccer’s Women’s Super League in a multi-million pound partnership running until 2022, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The deal will begin from the 2019-20 season and means that the top tier of women’s soccer in England, which began in its current guise in 2011, will be renamed the Barclays FA Women’s Super League. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Jon Boyle)