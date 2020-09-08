Soccer-All September matches to be broadcast live in UK, says Premier League

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - All 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, the league announced on Tuesday after a shareholders meeting.

The new season kicks off on Saturday with eight matches on the opening weekend and the clubs agreed they will be broadcast via Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

All matches are being played without any spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020-21 season,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Of the remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.”

The season kicks off with Arsenal’s visit to newly-promoted Fulham while title holders Liverpool host Leeds United who won the second-tier Championship last season.

The league said they were also in discussions with BBC Radio and talkSPORT for a similar solution for radio and were talking to stakeholders about arrangements for matches from October.

Manchester City and Manchester United are not involved in matches on the opening weekend due to their participation in the latter stages of last season’s Champions League and Europa League respectively, which only ended last month. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)