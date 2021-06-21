RPT-Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Croatia game

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) - Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Tuesday’s Group D match against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden," a statement here said on Monday. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)