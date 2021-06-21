UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Croatia game

(Adds details)

June 21 (Reuters) - Midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland’s final Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association said.

Gilmour played a big role in their goalless draw with England last weekend in his first start for the national team.

The 20-year-old will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocols, the Scottish FA added.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement here said on Monday.

Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases.

Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, are bottom of Group D with one point.

They need to beat 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park to have a chance of reaching the knockout stages. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)