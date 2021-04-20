Soccer-Qatari president of PSG: any proposal without UEFA support does not help football

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - The Qatari president of French soccer club Paris St Germain - which is not in the 12-team breakaway Super League - said any proposal without UEFA’s support would not help football.

A statement issued by the Qatari PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi that had been issued following his re-election to the UEFA executive committee.

“We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest,” said the statement, which added PSG would continue to work with UEFA.