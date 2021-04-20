QUOTES-'Bin it now', 'We don't want it to happen' -current and ex-players, coaches on Super League plan

(raw quotes from witnesses, victims and officials in a breaking news situation) (Adds Liverpool first team squad stance)

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Following are comments on Tuesday from current and former players and coaches of the 12 teams setting up a European Super League:

LIVERPOOL FC FIRST TEAM SQUAD

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. This is our collective position. Our commitment to this football club is absolute and unconditional. You’ll never walk alone.”

PEP GUARDIOLA, FORMER BARCELONA AND CURRENT MAN CITY COACH

“It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed or it doesn’t matter where you lose. It’s not fair when one team fight, fight, fight at the top and cannot be qualified because it is just for a few teams.”

KEVIN DE BRUYNE, MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER

“I have worked and competed against everybody trying to win the ultimate. But the key word here is competing. With all events that have been happening in the last few days maybe this is the good moment for everybody to come together and try to work for a solution.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER AND COACH KENNY DALGLISH

“The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing.”

LUKE SHAW, MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER

“I grew up watching the Premier League and Champions League and fell in love with the sport watching what, in my opinion, are the two biggest club competitions in the world.

“We’ve been without supporters in stadiums for over a year now and I know how much myself and the team have missed them in each and every game. Fans and players should always have a voice and their opinion should always be counted.”

GARY LINEKER, FORMER BARCELONA AND TOTTENHAM FORWARD

“Come on Barcelona, you’re so much better than this. This is not what you’re about. You’re Mes Que Un Club (‘More than a club’). Prove that’s still true.”

CLAUDIO RANIERI, FORMER ATLETICO MADRID, CHELSEA AND INTER MILAN COACH WHO TOOK UNFASHIONABLE LEICESTER CITY TO THE ENGLISH TITLE

“It’s very sad for me, the Super League is so bad. The Leicester story was something special, and we’d lose these stories. That’s what football is about: An underdog can beat a big club, that’s the essence of sport.”

MANUEL PELLEGRINI, FORMER REAL MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY COACH

“The Super League idea would destroy all national football. The feeling of the fans is with their national leagues. Teams need to earn qualification for European competitions on the pitch. I don’t understand La Liga without the biggest teams.”

ANTONIO CASSANO, FORMER REAL MADRID, AC MILAN AND INTER MILAN FORWARD

“Nottingham Forest (now in the English second tier) have also won two Champions Leagues, the same as Juventus. ... They should get in too - it shouldn’t just be on the results of the last few years.”

MICHAEL OWEN, FORMER LIVERPOOL, REAL MADRID AND MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD

“It’s an ill-thought-through idea that can not and will not work. Protecting the football pyramid is paramount and any proposal as radical as this requires all clubs and their fans to support it. This support should have been sought at the outset. It wasn’t and as such it’s doomed to fail. Bin it now and let the people have their game back.”

ERIC CANTONA, FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER

“The fans are the most important thing in football and they have to be respected. Did these big clubs even ask their fans what they thought about this idea? No, unfortunately. And that’s a shame.”

DAVOR SUKER, FORMER REAL MADRID AND ARSENAL FORWARD

“We have sent a clear message, showing solidarity and unity against the selfish interests of the richest clubs and their owners. It is a great thing that we are united in our attitudes and efforts to keep football accessible to all.”

EX-LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN AND COACH PHIL THOMPSON

“Can someone at the very top of my football club please put their head above the parapet and tell us, WHY?”

FORMER BARCELONA AND LIVERPOOL AND CURRENT LAZIO GOALKEEPER PEPE REINA

“It’s not fair. Granted, the majority of those founder clubs will generate more money than others, but it’s not fair to qualify for a tournament just by decree, it’s not what sporting values are about.” (Compiled by Joseph Walker; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)