Spain does not support soccer Super League, government says

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s government does not support the creation of a breakaway soccer Super League, it said on Monday, after the country’s sports minister held meetings with the heads of the main associations and clubs involved.
The government said all parties, including the presidents of the Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona football clubs, appeared open to dialogue. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
