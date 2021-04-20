Soccer-Liverpool players add voices to growing Super League opposition

April 20 (Reuters) - The players of Liverpool Football Club added their voices to the growing opposition to the proposed Super League on Tuesday evening, with captain Jordan Henderson and others taking to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. That is our collective position. Our commitment to this club is absolute and unconditional. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Henderson tweeted, with many of his team mates posting the same message shortly afterwards.

Liverpool are one of six English teams who have signed up for the new competition, though Chelsea and Manchester City are reported on Tuesday to be withdrawing.