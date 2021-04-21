UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super League project

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed a decision by six English Premier League clubs involved in the Super League project to quit just 48 hours after they agreed to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition.

“I welcome last night’s announcement,” Johnson said. “This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)