UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -minister

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that a decision by six English Premier League clubs to quit the European Super League project was not the end of the matter and a wider look at the governance of the sport was needed.

“It’s very important that we don’t see this as the end of the process,” Dowden told Sky News on Wednesday. “What this is highlighting, more than ever, is the need to look at the wider governance of football.”