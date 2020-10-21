Soccer-Man United's Woodward says he doesn't know where European breakaway story came from

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said on Wednesday that he did not know where reports had come from that the club was in talks with other top European clubs to create a breakaway European Super League.
“I saw the reports on that and candidly don’t know where that story came from, there isn’t really anything for us to say,” Woodward said on a call with investors.
