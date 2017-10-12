FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss open criminal case against ex-FIFA official Valcke, beIN CEO
October 12, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 days ago

Swiss open criminal case against ex-FIFA official Valcke, beIN CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal proceeding against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar’s beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the latest escalation in their ongoing investigation into corruption in soccer.

“It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030,” Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday.

In March last year, the OAG said Valcke was suspected of criminal mismanagement and other offences. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

