Former media executives indicted in U.S. FIFA probe

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday announced new criminal charges against two former executives of 21st Century Fox Inc and others stemming from a long-running investigation of corruption surrounding FIFA, soccer’s world governing body.

The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, were indicted on wire fraud and money laundering along with Gerard Romy, former co-CEO of Spanish media company Imagina Media Audiovisual SL, and Full Play Group SA, an Uruguayan sports marketing company. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)