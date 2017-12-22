Two ex-South American soccer officials convicted in FIFA bribery case

Dec 22 (Reuters) - A New York jury on Friday found two former soccer officials guilty of taking bribes in exchange for the award of valuable marketing and media rights to international soccer matches.

Juan Angel Napout and Jose Maria Marin were convicted of U.S. corruption charges following a five-week trial in federal court. There is not yet a verdict in the case against Manuel Burga. Charges against the three were brought by U.S. prosecutors in 2015 as part of investigations of world soccer’s governing body FIFA. (Reporting by Anthony Lin; editing by Grant McCool)