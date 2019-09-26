Quinn Emanuel, Raskopf defeat DQ bid in soccer-trademark match

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and IP partner Robert Raskopf are not disqualified from representing the U.S. Soccer Foundation in a trademark lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over ownership of the Foundation’s name and logos, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected the Federation’s argument that Raskopf had a conflict of interest because he had represented it in other trademark matters in the 1980s and, between 2006 and 2011, had signed off on renewals of some of the registrations at issue in this case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lPx82D