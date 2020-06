PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France’s highest administrative court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens and Toulouse to reverse a decision to end the Ligue 1 soccer season early amid the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the State Coucil ruled that relegations for Toulouse and Amiens should be suspended. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson))