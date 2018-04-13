FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-French journalist suspended by TV company after homophobic comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Please note this story contains language in para 4 that readers may find offensive)

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French journalist Denis Balbir was suspended by TV channel W9 after he made homophobic comments off-air during coverage of Olympique de Marseille’s 5-2 win at home to RB Leipzig in their Europa League quarter-final return leg on Thursday.

TV footage leaked on the internet showing Balbir making the homophobic remarks about the German team after the game.

“Following the comments made off-air by Denis Balbir after the OM v RB Leipzig game, for which he publicly apologised, the W9 channel has decided to suspended him provisionally from commentating on the competition,” W9 said in a statement on Friday.

The TV footage showed Balbir saying: “I’m happy for those faggots who were arrogant after the first leg.”

OM, who lost 1-0 in the first game, advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate victory. They will face Salzburg. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

