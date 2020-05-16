Soccer-Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 with Ginczek's stoppage-time winner

May 16 (Reuters) - Wolfsburg stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games with a 2-1 win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga as the season restarted on Saturday inside an empty Augsburg Arena.

Wolfsburg took the lead two minutes before halftime when Renato Steffen used the pace of a cross to head home from 15 metres out, giving a diving Andreas Luthe no chance to make a save.

The home side equalised from a second-half set piece when John Brooks’ headed clearance went the wrong way, came off goalkeeper Koen Casteels’ hands and hit the bar before bouncing on the line where Tin Jedvaj was on hand to head it home.

However, Wolfsburg capitalised in stoppage time when Kevin Mbabu’s low cross found substitute Daniel Ginczek inside the six-yard box and his poacher’s finish gave the visitors all three points. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)