Soccer-Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Hertha Berlin celebrated their second successive win since the Bundesliga resumed after a fine performance gave them a 4-0 home derby victory over Union Berlin on Friday.

Hertha brushed aside their city rivals thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata to follow up Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hoffenheim when the league restarted after two months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Played behind closed doors, the result lifted Hertha one place up to 10th on 34 points from 27 games while promoted Union, who won the reverse fixture in November 1-0 thanks to a late penalty, stayed 12th on 30 points.

In Saturday’s standout fixtures, champions and league leaders Bayern Munich are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt while second-placed Borussia Dortmund visit Vfl Wolfsburg.